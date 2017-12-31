Troupes from Brazil, Ukraine, Ghana, others Shine at International Carnival Calabar – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Troupes from Brazil, Ukraine, Ghana, others Shine at International Carnival Calabar
THISDAY Newspapers
The excitement at the annual Carnival Calabar went up a few notches on Friday night through Saturday morning as bands from different countries took centre stage at the International Carnival Calabar. Performers from across the globe thrilled the …
