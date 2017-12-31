Trump As Man of the Year 2017

By Tunde Asaju It may have been the African year of The Crocodile, but nothing prepared the world for hurricane Trump. The America First chanter loves himself so much that all through 2017, his single dream was to bring the world to its teeters. Not only was he putting America First, Donald trump would like to go down in history as the second American president to use nuclear arms to prove Americas superpower status.

