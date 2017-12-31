Trump claims he’s why stocks are up since election – Axios
|
Axios
|
Trump claims he's why stocks are up since election
Axios
Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted that stocks "would be down 50% from values on Election Day" had Hillary Clinton won last November. Since Election Day 2016, the S&P 500 has grown 24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared 33%. Reality …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!