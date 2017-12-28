Trump, in Washington, doesn’t get out much – ABC News
|
ABC News
|
Trump, in Washington, doesn't get out much
ABC News
FILE – In this March 25, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and his motorcade turns onto Pennsylvania Avenue as he returns to the White House after dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. He's been in Washington for almost a year …
Everything Is Awesome! Well, Almost.
Does Trump deserve credit for drop in violent crime?
Trump Approval Rating Same as Obama After First Year, at Least According to One Poll
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!