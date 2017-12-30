Tunde Kelani, Joke Silva, Ekpenyong get Buhari’s board appointment

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja Cinematographer and filmmaker, Chief Tunde Kelani has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). His appointment was among the nearly 1,500 board appointments approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as contained in a statement by Boss Mustafa, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF late Friday evening. Kelani’s movies promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage The filmaker is also known for his love of adaptation of literary material into movies.

