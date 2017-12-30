 Tunde Kelani to chair censors board, Joke Silva appointed member – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Tunde Kelani to chair censors board, Joke Silva appointed member

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Tunde Kelani to chair censors board, Joke Silva appointed member
TheCable
Tunde Kelani has been appointed the chairman of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Kelani, a celebrated filmmaker, was named head of the NFVCB on Friday when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 board members for
