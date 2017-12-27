Syria hits back after Turkey’s Erdogan calls Assad a ‘terrorist’ – CNN
|
CNN
|
Syria hits back after Turkey's Erdogan calls Assad a 'terrorist'
CNN
(CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reignited a war of words with the president of neighboring Syria, calling him a "terrorist" who has no place in negotiations over the country's future. The insults directed to Syrian President Bashar al …
