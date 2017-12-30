TV Licence Courts begin sitting Jan 4 – GhanaWeb
GhanaWeb
TV Licence Courts begin sitting Jan 4
Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has granted a request by state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to establish a special court to deal with persons who fail to pay their TV licence fees. A letter titled: “RE: ESTABLISHEMENT OF SPECIAL TV …
CJ sets up special court to prosecute TV licence defaulters
Special TV License Court set up to prosecute defaulters
Special TV Licence Courts to operate from January 4, 2018
