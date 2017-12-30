Two Employees Sell Six Company Trucks For N20m
Two workers in a Chinese company in Ibadan were arrested after stealing six trucks and a Toyota Camry from the company and taking them to sell in Kaduna for N20m. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, stated that Wang Shou Bo, the Chief Executive Officer of the company informed the police force about…
The post Two Employees Sell Six Company Trucks For N20m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
