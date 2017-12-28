Types Of Prisons In Nigeria By States [LIST]
The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) is a government agency of Nigeria which operates prisons. The agency is headquartered in Abuja, and it is under the supervision of the Ministry of
The post Types Of Prisons In Nigeria By States [LIST] appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!