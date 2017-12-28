 Ubah reveals why he supported Obiano, speaks on APGA, 2019 election | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ubah reveals why he supported Obiano, speaks on APGA, 2019 election

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed why he made a last minute detour from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and subsequently support Governor Willie Obiano during the state governorship election. Ubah, who had earlier contested for the ticket of the PDP […]

Ubah reveals why he supported Obiano, speaks on APGA, 2019 election

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.