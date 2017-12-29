UFS language policy is lawful, ConCourt rules – News24
News24
UFS language policy is lawful, ConCourt rules
News24
Johannesburg – The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the University of the Free State's (UFS) language policy. The UFS adopted a new language policy in March 2016, which replaces Afrikaans and English as parallel mediums of instruction, and …
