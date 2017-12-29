Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with ‘terrorism’ – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with 'terrorism'
Uganda has charged 45 Rwandans with terrorism following their arrest at the border with Tanzania earlier this month, a police spokesman said Friday. "We arrested 43 Rwandan suspects at the border with Tanzania on December 11. On further investigations …
