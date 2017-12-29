Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with ‘terrorism’ – News24
|
News24
|
Uganda charges 45 Rwandans with 'terrorism'
News24
Kampala – Uganda has charged 45 Rwandans with terrorism following their arrest at the border with Tanzania earlier this month, a police spokesperson said on Friday. "We arrested 43 Rwandan suspects at the border with Tanzania on December 11. On further …
Why 2017 was a good year for Rwanda
Uganda Deports 5 More Rwandans After Extreme Torture
Uganda charges 45 Rwandan nationals with terrorism: Report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!