Ugandan president refuses to sign biosafety bill into law
Independent
Ugandan president refuses to sign biosafety bill into law
Xinhua
KAMPALA, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni declined to sign a bill into law which allows genetically modified organisms (GMO) into the country, a parliament spokesperson said Friday. Chris Obore, spokesperson of the Ugandan …
Uganda: Museveni Declines to Sign GMO Bill Into Law
