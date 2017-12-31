 Uganda President refuses to sign Bio-safety bill into law books – Coastweek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda President refuses to sign Bio-safety bill into law books – Coastweek

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

Uganda President refuses to sign Bio-safety bill into law books
Coastweek
KAMPALA Uganda (Xinhua) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni declined to sign a bill into law which allows genetically modified organisms (GMO) into the country, a parliament spokesperson said Friday. Chris Obore, spokesperson of the Ugandan parliament
State orders TV, radio stations to broadcast live Museveni's New Year messageDaily Nation
FLASHBACK: President Museveni's New Year messageIndependent

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.