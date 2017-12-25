 Ugandan military says over 100 rebels killed in DRC – Anadolu Agency | Nigeria Today
Ugandan military says over 100 rebels killed in DRC – Anadolu Agency

Dec 25, 2017


Ugandan military says over 100 rebels killed in DRC
The Ugandan military on Monday said that more than 100 rebels have been killed in airstrikes on their 8 camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Ronald Kakurungo, Uganda Peoples Defence Force's spokesman, told Anadolu Agency on phone that they
