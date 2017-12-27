 Uganda’s parliament votes to scrap presidential age-limit – Mail & Guardian | Nigeria Today
Uganda’s parliament votes to scrap presidential age-limit – Mail & Guardian

Mail & Guardian

Uganda's parliament votes to scrap presidential age-limit
Mail & Guardian
Cheers, jeering and commotions filled Uganda's parliament as members of parliament openly voted on the draft bill to scrap Uganda's presidential age-limit. 317 voted to end the age-limit while 97 voted against it. Now President Yoweri Museveni has to
