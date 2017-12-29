 Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget
Vanguard
ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a budget of N98.56 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. Ugwuanyi. Presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly, yesterday, the Governor said that N60.77 billion was for recurrent
Methodist Prelate Endorses Ugwuanyi for Second TermTHISDAY Newspapers
Ugwuanyi budgets N98bn for 2018The Punch
Enugu State Govt. presents N98.56 billion budget proposal for 2018Premium Times
Independent Newspapers Limited –P.M. News
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.