UK troops in Afghanistan get £1 each to celebrate Christmas

Five hundred British troops deployed to Afghanistan were allocated a total of just £500 for Christmas, the Sunday Times revealed. Some said the defense chiefs’ frugality left the troops lagging far behind their foreign counterparts as soldiers from the American contingent reportedly received eight Christmas trees, decorations, turkeys, numerous gifts, and even a copy of […]

The post UK troops in Afghanistan get £1 each to celebrate Christmas appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

