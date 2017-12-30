UN body reacts to Israel’s withdrawal over resolution on Jerusalem

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has expressed regret over Israel’s decision to withdraw from the agency following a resolution on Jerusalem voted against the country. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, said she was convinced that it “is inside UNESCO and not outside it” that States could best seek to overcome differences in the […]

