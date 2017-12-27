Obasanjo becomes UN envoy to Liberia – Vanguard
Obasanjo becomes UN envoy to Liberia
UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced that he is sending former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to Liberia to support the transfer of power peacefully to a democratically-elected president. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo …
UN Chief Guterres Hails 'Peaceful Conduct' Of Liberia Election
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Liberia
