 Obasanjo becomes UN envoy to Liberia – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo becomes UN envoy to Liberia – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Obasanjo becomes UN envoy to Liberia
Vanguard
UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced that he is sending former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to Liberia to support the transfer of power peacefully to a democratically-elected president. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo
UN Chief Guterres Hails 'Peaceful Conduct' Of Liberia ElectionCHANNELS TELEVISION
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on LiberiaReliefWeb

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.