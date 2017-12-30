 UN Chief Condemns Egypt’s Church Attack | Nigeria Today
UN Chief Condemns Egypt’s Church Attack

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday’s attack in Egypt outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo. In a statement, Guterres also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wished a swift recovery to those who have been injured.…

The post UN Chief Condemns Egypt’s Church Attack appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

