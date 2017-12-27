UN chief dispatches Obasanjo to Liberia

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced that he is sending former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to support Liberia to peacefully transfer power to a democratically-elected president. Guterres, who announced this on Wednesday in New York through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, also welcomed the peaceful conduct of the second round of the presidential election in Liberia. Liberians on Tuesday, voted in a second round of elections, deciding between Vice-President Joseph Boakai and George Weah, a politician and former soccer star.

