UN issues red alert, warning for 2018
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued “a red alert’’ to the world” ahead of the year 2018. Guterres said: “On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert – a red alert for our world.’’ The UN chief, in a new year message, expressed regret that in 2017, […]
The post UN issues red alert, warning for 2018 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!