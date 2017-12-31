 Underwriters get innovative to overcome patronage challenge – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Underwriters get innovative to overcome patronage challenge – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Underwriters get innovative to overcome patronage challenge
The Punch
Cultural factors which encourage relatives to depend on the extended families for survival in times of need and the belief that insurance is synonymous with death benefits are responsible for the low patronage of insurance in the country, stakeholders

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.