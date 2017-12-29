 Unemployed Woman Charged For Stealing N.154m Church Property | Nigeria Today
Unemployed Woman Charged For Stealing N.154m Church Property

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

A 45-year-old unemployed woman, Olabisi Usman, who allegedly stole church property valued at N154,000, was on Friday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. The accused was arraigned before a Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Ekogbulu, on a charge of stealing. Usman, who resides at Meiran area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was…

