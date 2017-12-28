UNICEF: Children suffer at shocking scale in conflicts – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
UNICEF: Children suffer at shocking scale in conflicts
Aljazeera.com
Children in conflict zones around the world suffered "at a shocking scale" in 2017 as they became front line targets; used as human shields, killed, maimed and recruited to fight, the United Nation children's agency said. UNICEF said that rape, forced …
'Such Brutality Cannot be the New Normal.' Children Faced a Shocking Scale of Violence in 2017
UNICEF: 2017 a 'nightmare year' for children caught in war zones
Children increasingly used as weapons of war, Unicef warns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!