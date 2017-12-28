Unilag VC reveals what can make Nigerian universities rank best in Africa
The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said Nigerian universities can rank best in Africa with a stable academic calendar. According to him, there was need for everyone, especially the key stakeholders in the education sector to look inward to ensure that crisis which gives rise to strikes are managed effectively. Ogundipe […]
Unilag VC reveals what can make Nigerian universities rank best in Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!