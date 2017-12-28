Unilag VC reveals what can make Nigerian universities rank best in Africa

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said Nigerian universities can rank best in Africa with a stable academic calendar. According to him, there was need for everyone, especially the key stakeholders in the education sector to look inward to ensure that crisis which gives rise to strikes are managed effectively. Ogundipe […]

