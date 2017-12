Unknown lady ‘dies’ at Efya Girl Talk concert after Mr. Eazi touched her – GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb Unknown lady 'dies' at Efya Girl Talk concert after Mr. Eazi touched her

GhanaWeb

After 2014 when I saw an unknown lady going crazy after seeing rapper Sarkodie on stage during that year's Ghana Meets Naija concert, I have never encountered such incident again until December 27 this year at the National Theater when Efya had her …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest