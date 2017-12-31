UN secretary-general issues ‘red alert’ for world ahead of 2018 – The Hill
UN secretary-general issues 'red alert' for world ahead of 2018
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday lamented that the world in 2017 “went in reverse” after he appealed for peace in 2016, and warned conflicts could deepen in 2018. “On New Year's Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am …
