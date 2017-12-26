Untold facts about Buhari from his Documentary

In his documentary titled “Buhari : Beyond the Iron and Steel” revealed a lot of things about the President, popular politicians and those who are working with the President shared some facts which people don’t know about him.

The President said his objective to the government is to be transparent and accountable. He added that he can never steal money from Nigeria.

“I pray five times a day thanking God that allowed people to understand and believe me. This goodwill that I enjoy from the masses is what is keeping me in politics and of course, my central objective is to provide transparency and accountable government,” he said.

The Vice President has this to say about him: “He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you….And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.”

Former Governor of Lagos State and the Current Minister of Power, Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Raji Fasola described him as: “He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge…He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai added his own opinion of the President : “When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now.”

“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.” Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State also shared his opinion about Buhari

“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them.” Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters said.

