 US Troops Celebrate Christmas In South Korea – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Troops Celebrate Christmas In South Korea – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

US Troops Celebrate Christmas In South Korea
CHANNELS TELEVISION
U.S. troops stationed in South Korea celebrated Christmas on Monday (December 25) with a traditional meal and a visit from Santa. About 1,500 soldiers gathered at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which lies about 100 km (60 miles) from the border with
Ask a North Korean: What was your first Christmas in South Korea like?NK News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.