 USA, Mexico, Canada World Cup bid is “positive message” – Infantino – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

USA, Mexico, Canada World Cup bid is “positive message” – Infantino – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

USA, Mexico, Canada World Cup bid is “positive message” – Infantino
Vanguard
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Thursday the joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 World Cup sends a “positive message”. Fifa President, Gianni Infantino. Speaking at a sports business conference in Dubai, Infantino also
FIFA Chief Infantino Gives VAR Thumbs UpCHANNELS TELEVISION
Infantino invested in a bright future for footballgulfnews.com
Infantino vows to protect the gameKhaleej Times
Sport360° –Raajjemv (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.