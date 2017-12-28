Utilise potentials in aviation, sector lawyers advised – Vanguard

Utilise potentials in aviation, sector lawyers advised

Vanguard

STAKEHOLDERS have advised legal professionals to abridge the gaps in the aviation sector, by taking more interest in the aviation industry. This was disclosed during the annual seminar of The Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law NBA SBL …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

