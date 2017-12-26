VAIDS: FIRS to offer free consultancy services to taxpayers – Babatunde Fowler – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
VAIDS: FIRS to offer free consultancy services to taxpayers – Babatunde Fowler
TODAY.NG
The Chairmman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has pledged the tax authority's readiness to offer free advisory services to taxpayers who are willing to comply with the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!