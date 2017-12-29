 Remembering Amanda Davis, her career and impact in Atlanta – FOX 7 Austin | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remembering Amanda Davis, her career and impact in Atlanta – FOX 7 Austin

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Newburgh Gazette

Remembering Amanda Davis, her career and impact in Atlanta
FOX 7 Austin
ATLANTA – She was a staple of television news in Atlanta for decades. Amanda Davis, whose career in Atlanta alone spanned more than 30 years, died Wednesday night after reportedly suffering a stroke. Her sudden death has left many in shock as her
Atlanta TV station: Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis diesThe Philadelphia Tribune
A Public Viewing Announced for Amanda Davisatlantadailyworld
Atlanta TV anchor dies on way to step-dad's funeral10,000 Couples
The Punch –Іnsіdеr Cаr Nеws –Newburgh Gazette –ClickLancashire
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.