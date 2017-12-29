VIDEO: Ability Ft. Pjay – Naija My People
Ability is finally here again with the official video of his much anticipated single “Naija My People” featuring another talented Nigerian Singer and Producer Pjay.
With good command of lyrics and amazing vocal delivery, “Celebration” crooner stresses the need the for “one love” and “Togetherness” to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.
If you believe in love, do not hesitate to download this wonderful video now. Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Ability Ft. Pjay – Naija My People appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!