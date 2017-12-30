 VIDEO: Chidinma – Gone Forever | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Chidinma – Gone Forever

Posted on Dec 30, 2017

“Gone Forever“ is the official soundtrack for the movie Wives on Strike: The Revolution.

Song was performed by Chidinma Ekile and written by award-winning Nollywood actress/producer, Omoni Oboli.

Gone Forever was produced by Ade James, with the official music video shot and directed by Omoni Oboli.

Watch the emotionally captivating visual below.

