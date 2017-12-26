VIDEO: Emizzy – ERIMA (Prod. JayNunny)

Emizzy (real name – Kingsley Emenike Adinmah) was born on the 5th of December in the year 1996; he is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer, recording artiste and an all-round entertainer and is also one of the fast-rising artistes in Bayelsa State, although he hails from Imo State in Nigeria.

Emizzy trades within the Afro-Pop genre and on this number of his, he enlists the services of JayNunny, as he dishes out a love tune titled “Erima” which also comes through with a visual – listen up and share your thoughts.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Emizzy – ERIMA (Prod. JayNunny) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

