 VIDEO: Flavour Ft. Zoro – Ijele | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Flavour Ft. Zoro – Ijele

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Flavour in conjunction with 2Nite Music Group, presents the video for “Ijele”, featuring Zoro. “Ijele” is the fourteenth track off Flavour’s current album, Ijele- The Traveler.”

Directed by Tchidi Chikere.

Watch video below:

