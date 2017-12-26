VIDEO: Flavour Ft. Zoro – Ijele
Flavour in conjunction with 2Nite Music Group, presents the video for “Ijele”, featuring Zoro. “Ijele” is the fourteenth track off Flavour’s current album, Ijele- The Traveler.”
Directed by Tchidi Chikere.
Watch video below:
The post VIDEO: Flavour Ft. Zoro – Ijele appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!