Video: How to win the Liberian run-off election
The Liberian presidential run-off election starts Tuesday between Vice President Joseph Boakai and ex-football star, George Weah. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change led 21 other presidential candidates in the first round. The spokesman of the Liberia’s National Elections Commission, Mr Henry Flomo, explains how a winner will emerge in this interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Monrovia.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!