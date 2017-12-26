 Video: How to win the Liberian run-off election | Nigeria Today
Video: How to win the Liberian run-off election

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Liberian presidential run-off election starts Tuesday between Vice President Joseph Boakai and ex-football star, George Weah. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change led 21 other presidential candidates in the first round. The spokesman of the Liberia’s National Elections Commission, Mr Henry Flomo, explains how a winner will emerge in this interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Monrovia.

