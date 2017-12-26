VIDEO: Ijekimora – Shakara

In the spirit of the festive season, Nigeria’s pop sensation Ijekimora is here with the visuals of her latest single “shakara”. The Patrick Elis directed video was shot in choice locations in Atlanta with a special appearance by singer Morachi.

According to the sultry singer she says the video is a special gift from her to her fans to enjoy the holidays with. follow @Ijekimora on all social media.

The post VIDEO: Ijekimora – Shakara appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

