VIDEO: Mike & Deglorious – New Dawn

“Though weeping may endure for a night, but Joy comes in the morning.”

It’s a New Dawn! In this energetic track by Mike & De-Glorious Ministers, you will find that you can’t help but keep jumping on your feet in victory because old things are passed away, and a new season of power has come for you.

A New Dawn’s Visuals is the Product of a Live Recording Concert.

Connect with Deglorious Ministers, On Twitter: @Degloriousmin, And on instagram: @Degloriousministers.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

