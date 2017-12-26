VIDEO: Ntelabi – Dangbele (Scissor)

Ill Haven Records hip-hop artist, Ntelabi, drops the official music video for his catchy single- Dangbele [Scissor]. This is his first official music video after re-branding from Drilix to Ntelabi in the early parts of 2017.

The video was directed and shot by Afrosinek, a newcomer in the music video scene in Ghana; and stars Luca Jojo (the symmetry god)- a fitness enthusiast.

The dope graffiti art was created by Samuel Aikins.

