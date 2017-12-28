VIDEO: Ola – GBA!

Gba! (Receive!) is the one-word salvation message from Ola. Taking the Gospel to the streets cannot get simpler and catchier than this. No need for big grammars and long epistles of sermons that do not connect with the people. Gba! is the lingo.

Though it might appear that Ola borrow a cue from a currently trending and banned song from Olamide titled “Wo”, Ola has unbanned and sanctified it for Divine purposes. We have been commissioned with the power and authority to preach the Gospel to the uttermost corners of the streets, Gba! is the new “Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand!”

The Splendour Music first lady accompanies this audio release with the official music video directed Hotpixx, as she properly conveys the message that Jesus is the One we need to receive for us to have a fulfilled life and a guaranteed eternity with God.

Knowing who Ola is, with all the multiple nominations and awards this year, something tells me she isn’t done for 2017 yet. While we anticipate what she might have in store, let’s enjoy her Christmas gift. Gba!

The post VIDEO: Ola – GBA! appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

