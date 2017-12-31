 VIDEO: SP – No Lele | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: SP – No Lele

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian / American Based Star SP Baba drops Visual To His Smash single “No Lele”

Nigerian born artiste SP Baba who sometimes ago dominated the headlines when he turned down recording deal from American artiste Bow Wow, has officially released visuals to his smash single “No Lele” which was produced by prolific producer Beats By JAY.

The crisp clean video which portrays the hustle of an artiste before fame was shot in Philadelphia, USA by ace director Josh Hoang.

Watch & enjoy.

 

