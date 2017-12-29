Video: Weah set to become Liberia’s next president
Former football superstar, George Weah, is set to be Liberia’s next president with results of 98 per cent of the total votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election officially announced. Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is in clear lead with 720,023 votes or 61.5 per cent.
