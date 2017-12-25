VIDEO: Wizkid Spreads Christmas Cheer, Signs 12 Year Old to Record Label

The Wizkid concert held last night was noteworthy for a lot of reasons. First it gave fans a chance to watch one of the biggest success stories in the Nigerian music industry strut his stuff. Then there was the Davido reunion as the two performed FIA together signalling an end to their long-standing beef. And probably…

The post VIDEO: Wizkid Spreads Christmas Cheer, Signs 12 Year Old to Record Label appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

