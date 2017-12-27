 ‘Double the price of Lindelof sounds cheap!’ – Carragher trolls Neville over £75m Van Dijk deal – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Double the price of Lindelof sounds cheap!’ – Carragher trolls Neville over £75m Van Dijk deal – Goal.com

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

'Double the price of Lindelof sounds cheap!' – Carragher trolls Neville over £75m Van Dijk deal
Goal.com
Jamie Carragher has trolled Gary Neville with a comment about Victor Lindelof following confirmation of Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. The Netherlands international will become the most expensive defender in football history
How much Celtic will receive after Liverpool complete £75million transfer of Virgil van Dijk from SouthamptonMirror.co.uk
Liverpool's Price for Van Dijk? A Wait, an Apology and $100 MillionNew York Times
Liverpool news LIVE updates: Van Dijk talks move, Coutinho to Barca latest, La Liga raidExpress.co.uk
Daily Star –Independent.ie –Metro –Bleacher Report
all 533 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.